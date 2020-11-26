Is real estate sector in the recovery phase?

When the Covid-19 pandemic reached its peak, the real estate market came to a standstill raising questions on what will happen to this industry in the coming days. However, following relaxations in lockdown restrictions, the real estate market especially the residential segment showed slow signs of recovery. Some of the big players in Chennai are now queuing up with new launches too. Statistics show that developers in Chennai have managed to sell over 3,085 new properties between July and September 2020, when compared to 4,240 during the same period last year. On the commercial side, real estate experts have indicated that things will slowly revive in the coming months.

Outlook

Will the real estate sector survive the Covid-19 pandemic?

This will be the subject of discussion at Conversations, a series of webinars being organised as a part of The Hindu Group’s ongoing campaign Tamil Nadu Smiling.

The fourth webinar in the series, today at 11 am, will be on “Has the real estate sector entered the recovery phase?”

Sanjay Chugh – City Head & Senior Vice-President, Residential of Anarock Property Consultants; Navin Ranka – Director of SPR Constructions and Padam Dugar – President of CREDAI Chennai & Managing Director of Dugar Housing, will discuss the topic with Sangeetha Kandavel, Assistant Editor - Business, The Hindu.

Tamil Nadu Smiling, is aimed at bringing together the people of the State, its traders and retail organisations and government authorities to find ways to emerge from the effects of the pandemic.

One platform

As a part of this initiative, the series of webinars in various formats and panning across industries will bring together key stakeholders to create awareness among consumers and the trade fraternity.

To register for free, scan the QR code or WhatsApp ‘Conversations’ to 8939 283 283.