JLL launches app for residential property management

JLL announced on Tuesday the official launch of its first property management mobile application ‘Overview by JLL’ for residential societies.

The app automates daily chores and streamlines some of the key concerns at residential societies such as visitor management, billing and payment, and facility booking etc. The app is aimed at improving the overall experience for residents staying at properties managed by JLL.

Ramesh Nair, CEO and Country Head, JLL, said, “With this app, we aim to bridge the gap between property managers or developers, and residents by improving efficiency and elevating experiences to increase the value of the properties we manage. Taking a data-driven, technology-first approach is key to building value for our clients and, with the rise of technologies such as machine learning, artificial intelligence, IoT and software automation, there is enormous opportunity to achieve better outcomes.”

The real-estate sector has been leveraging technology across segments and JLL has been working on many such innovations, he said. Overview by JLL is expected to be rolled out for more than 80 JLL managed residential societies in India by the end of 2020, with more than 60,000 residents expected to use the app.

Dinesh Wadehra, Managing Director, Property and Asset Management, JLL, said, “With a portfolio of approximately 277 million sq ft composition of all asset classes and spread across 335 properties in India, the experience we impart to residents, developers and our vendor partners is the cornerstone of the app.”

The ‘Overview by JLL’ is powered by Zipgrid, a full-stack PropTech platform for real estate asset management. JLL Inc, through its Global Technology Ventures Fund, is also an investor in Zipgrid.