Founder and CEO of JobsforHer, Neha Bagaria has bought an apartment at a Lodha project in upmarket Malabar Hill, Mumbai, for ₹121 crore.

Lodha Malabar is a luxury project located on Walkeshwar Road, with stunning views of the Arabian Sea. It has two towers of 31 storeys each and spacious apartments of 3, 4 or 5 bedrooms each, documents accessed by Zapkey showed.

Last month, Bajaj Auto chairman Niraj Bajaj bought a triplex penthouse in the building for over ₹250 crore, making it one of the costliest deals in the city.

Bagaria’s apartment on the 22nd floor, with an area of over 9,500 sq ft, has six car parks. The stamp duty on the transaction was ₹7.26 crore.

Bagaria, who is a Wharton school graduate and a mother of two children, started JobsforHer (soon to be called HerKey) in 2015 with the aim of giving women forced to leave careers to focus on family a platform to connect with companies and job opportunities.

It has since grown into a platform where companies can recruit, retain, and promote female talent. According to the company’s website, over 3.5 million women and over 10,000 companies use the platform, which has also tied up with over 800 learning partners who provide skilling services.