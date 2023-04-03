Two directors of Kandoi Fabrics have bought four flats in Malabar Hill for ₹217 crore, property registrations documents showed.

The apartments, located on the 6th to 9th floors belong to Sea Palace Lodha Malabar and occupy a total area of 18,571 square feet and each flat comes with 4 parking units. Two of the flats are registered under the name of the company, and the remaining two under the directors Pradeep Laxminarayan Aggarwal and Rajesh Vijayakumar Aggarwal, according to the documents accessed by Zapkey.

Kanadoi Fabrics is a manufacturer and exporter of packaging fabrics, and packaging bags under the brand Daman Polyfabs.

Demand for luxury residences have remained buoyant, especially in Mumbai, despite the rise in prices of houses.

