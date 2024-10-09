KBC Global, a construction and real estate company, has launched a new residential project in Nashik with six commercial units and twenty-two residential units, this project reinforces KBC Global’s commitment to supporting the local community through thoughtfully planned infrastructure.

Since April, the company has handed over possession of over 135 residential and commercial units in Nashik. Simultaneously, KBC Global through its subsidiary KBC International has signed a MoU with the Liberia Special Economic Zone Authority.

The project marks an essential phase in KBC Global’s international ventures, promising residential complexes, low-cost housing and commercial spaces within Liberia’s SEZ. The venture is scheduled to start in Q2 of 2025, with the anticipated completion date within three years.

In June, the company bagged $20 million civil engineering contract with CRJE (East Africa), a part of the China Railway Construction Group.

In September, the company completed crucial payment obligation to Capri Global Capital and secured a waiver on non-financial penal interest, bringing the outstanding balance with Capri to ₹3.50 crore.