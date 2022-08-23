Kohinoor Group unveils its vision, mission, and value statement 

The unveiling happened in presence of Lt. Gen. Satish Dua; Krishnakumar Goyal, Chairman and Managing Directors; Vineet Goyal, Joint Managing Director; and Rajesh Goyal, Joint Managing Director, and the board.

Mission and vision statement

Vineet Goyal, speaking on the occasion said- “The vision and mission statement would steer all of us towards growth and transition pathway at Kohinoor Group from being a real estate company to a known corporate in Pune city. I believe that the vision statement will motivate and drive us to further strengthen our resolve to be a leader in providing world-class residential and commercial spaces across Pune city”

He added, “We believe that the vision statement, coupled with the strong fundamentals, technical prowess, and high skill sets that we possess, and the sense of My Kohinoor pledge amongst all Kohinoor employees and associates will further enthuse, and motivate all of us at Kohinoor group to give our best”.

About the Group

Kohinoor Group is in real estate development sector for the last 38 years. When the group commenced operations in 1983, Kohinoor was started as a cement trading business. Over the years, Kohinoor ventured into the real estate business. The group has developed and delivered over 8 million sq. ft. across Pune and has over 6.5 million sq. ft. of spaces currently under development.