Labour crunch, approval delays adversely impacts construction sector

Real estate sector is finding it hard to start the construction activities, days after getting few relaxations from the centre.
According to the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) last month those construction sites within the limits of municipal corporations and municipalities, where workers are available on-site and no workers are required to be brought in from outside were allowed to carry out activities. It may be recalled that the Covid-19 induced lockdown since March 25 had adversely impacted the real estate sector.
“Construction is the sector where team activity is very important. We need skilled and non-skilled staff at the same time in order to keep completing the work successfully. Even if labour which is on site is allowed to work, we also need technical staff, consultants in each phase and they are not available currently,” said Manoj Gaur Managing Director, Gaurs Group.
The company has started some construction work last week but it is difficult to carry on like this, he added. Currently, it has 14 ongoing projects in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad.
“There is lot of delay in getting permissions from the state government to re-start the work. Another issue is the labour on site that wants to go back home. We are requesting them to stop but they want to go back to their hometown,” said Parveen Jain, Vice Chairman, National Real Estate Development Council.
In the construction work, multiple kind of labourers are required such as brick workers, electricians and for concrete casting. Even if one set of them goes then the work comes to standstill, added Jain.
According to the industry experts, around five to six months will be required for the construction sector to start the work in full swing.
Meanwhile, the MHA has also allowed construction of roads, irrigation projects, buildings and all kinds of industrial projects, including MSMEs in rural areas i.e. outside the limits of municipal corporations and municipalities and all kinds of projects in industrial estates. Also, the construction of renewable energy projects has been allowed.
