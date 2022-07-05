Lancor launches ‘Harmonia’ townships for co-living of senior citizens with other age groups 

Lancor Holdings Ltd, a leading Chennai-based realty player, has launched new vertical “Harmonia” residences, described by the company as the country’s first ‘Blue Circle’ townships built for senior citizens yet providing the opportunity to live amongst the younger generation.

Harmonia townships are coming up in three places—Sriperumbudur, Guduvanchery and Sholinganallur—near Chennai.

The population of senior citizens is expected to increase manifold and there will be a huge gap to fill their housing needs. There are more than 12 players in the country addressing the needs now.

“Senior living projects are need of the hour. We have taken advantage of the absence of senior citizens-friendly innovations in the segment. We realise that senior citizens demand not only budget-friendly properties but also trained support staff for their special needs while treating them with dignity and care in inclusive communities. Our concept under Harmonia is inclusive living where senior citizens and all other age groups live together in harmony,” V K Ashok, Chief Operating Officer of Lancor Holdings said.

The multi-locational Harmonia residences comprise villas and apartments designed for senior citizens with customised features offering independence, privacy and comfort.

In Sriperumbudur, the company offers 1 BHK, 2 BHK and 3 BHK houses. The cost of 2 BHK villas with a built-up area of 900 sq ft on a land area of 1700 sq ft will be ₹63 lakh.

In Guduvanchery, the cost of a 2 BHK house will be in the range of ₹30 to ₹48 lakh. Harmonia at Sholinganallur comprising 2 and 3 BHK will cost ₹62.50 lakhs onwards. About 85 houses will be made available for senior citizens in this location.

“Our objective is to become the largest player for quality senior people living projects. This is the first time a senior citizen project offers an inclusive living concept with a host of features to facilitate senior people to adopt an evolved style of living,” said RV Shekar, CMD, Lancor Holdings Ltd.

The senior-friendly amenities at Harmonia “Blue Circle” for senior residences include a clubhouse, parks, swimming pool, gym, kitchen and restaurant, medical support, lounge, library, tennis court, badminton court, temple and convenience store.