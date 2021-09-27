Livspace to launch 150 Experience Centres across 80 markets

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Home interior and renovation platform, Livspace has announced expansion plans across 80 markets, including 60 new market entries across India and 20 Asia Pacific cities.
Consolidating its leadership in the segment, Livspace, which holds a 65 per cent market share in the organised home interiors sector, plans to set up 150 Design Experience Centre (ECs) over the next 18 months. With this phase of expansion, the company is best placed to capture the demand for modular solutions from markets such as Indore, Surat, Lucknow, Mysore and many more.
The new centres will supplement its existing network of over 25 stores in both metros and non-metros, such as Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Kochi, etc. In addition to this, Livspace plans to invest $50 million to rapidly expand its business and grow the team overseas.
Commenting on the business growth plans, Ramakant Sharma, Founder, and Chief Operating Officer, Livspace said, “The home industry suffers from massive fragmentation. Organising and providing the best customer experience — across price, timeline, and quality and after-sales service has always been the focus for Livspace. We have delivered the Livspace assured experience to more than 30,000 customers across our current markets."
"Our Experience Centres have played a key role in delivering this experience for the entire consumer journey. Customers are able to get inspired; experience design, finishes and modular solutions; better understand our delivery and installation processes; and of course, have design discussions with our teams. By setting up another 150 Design Experience Centres in over 60 cities in India and over 20 cities in the Asia Pacific we intend to bring the same goodness to these new markets. Thus, helping customers experience, personalize and purchase solutions from an internationally trusted brand," he added.
Livspace will also look to onboard over 1000 new design entrepreneurs across the country to support its expansion plans. The move will help build a community of design studio owners further empowered by Livspace through access to its technology platform, digital supply chain, and a trusted brand to help grow its business.
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
There are three possible ways to invest in the infrastructure space. Here are our picks for each of these
There is still scope for the dollar index to rise to 94 while it stays above 93
But these small companies come with a big risk too, as 40 per cent of the listings in the last year have ...
Are cryptocurrency investors tempting you to join the bandwagon? Check out these facts before you turn towards ...
Serial entrepreneur Shirish Nadkarni, co-founder, Livemocha and ex Microsoft will be virtually launching his ...
Akash Kapur’s ‘Better to Have Gone’ traces what happens when we believe deeply in a quest and give up ...
In his new book, author Prakash Iyer talks about learnings from real-world experiences
Kathmandu wants out from what it perceives to be a ‘claustrophobic embrace’ with New Delhi, and instead have a ...
Gen Z has brought side-hustles to the fore. How can brands leverage this trend?
Covid-19 has led to the emergence of different consumer segments. Marketers should take note
Its best two segments - formal shoes and school shoes - may have been hit badly, but Bata India is digging its ...
A recap of our favourite campaigns
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...