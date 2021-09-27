Livspace to launch 150 Experience Centres across 80 markets

Home interior and renovation platform, Livspace has announced expansion plans across 80 markets, including 60 new market entries across India and 20 Asia Pacific cities.

Consolidating its leadership in the segment, Livspace, which holds a 65 per cent market share in the organised home interiors sector, plans to set up 150 Design Experience Centre (ECs) over the next 18 months. With this phase of expansion, the company is best placed to capture the demand for modular solutions from markets such as Indore, Surat, Lucknow, Mysore and many more.

The new centres will supplement its existing network of over 25 stores in both metros and non-metros, such as Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Kochi, etc. In addition to this, Livspace plans to invest $50 million to rapidly expand its business and grow the team overseas.

Commenting on the business growth plans, Ramakant Sharma, Founder, and Chief Operating Officer, Livspace said, “The home industry suffers from massive fragmentation. Organising and providing the best customer experience — across price, timeline, and quality and after-sales service has always been the focus for Livspace. We have delivered the Livspace assured experience to more than 30,000 customers across our current markets."

"Our Experience Centres have played a key role in delivering this experience for the entire consumer journey. Customers are able to get inspired; experience design, finishes and modular solutions; better understand our delivery and installation processes; and of course, have design discussions with our teams. By setting up another 150 Design Experience Centres in over 60 cities in India and over 20 cities in the Asia Pacific we intend to bring the same goodness to these new markets. Thus, helping customers experience, personalize and purchase solutions from an internationally trusted brand," he added.

Livspace will also look to onboard over 1000 new design entrepreneurs across the country to support its expansion plans. The move will help build a community of design studio owners further empowered by Livspace through access to its technology platform, digital supply chain, and a trusted brand to help grow its business.