Lodha Group may monetise ₹13,000-cr projects via REIT

Realty major Lodha Group is constructing commercial real estate projects worth ₹ 13,000 crore and may monetise these assets through REIT (Real Estate Investment Trust) after completing them in the next three years, a top company official said.
The Mumbai-based developer has completed 2 million sq ft office space valued ₹2,000 crore. It recently sold office properties worth ₹ 1,350 crore.
“About 7 million sq ft commercial area is under construction, valuing ₹13,000 crore,” Managing Director Abhishek Lodha told PTI.
After completing these projects over the next three years, the company would explore the possibilities of monetising these rent-yielding commercial assets through REIT, he said.
The REIT is an investment tool that owns and operates rent-yielding real estate assets. It allows individual investors to make investment in this platform and earn income.
The rental income of these assets is estimated to be over ₹ 1,000 crore annually.
Earlier this year, Embassy Office Parks, a joint venture between global investment firm Blackstone and realty firm Embassy Group, launched the country’s first REIT to raise ₹4,750 crore.
Unlike residential segment which is plagued with multi-year slowdown, India’s office market has been performing well, driven by demand for quality work space from small and big corporates as well as start-ups.
Many real estate firms have started focussing on the development of commercial properties. Global institutional investors such as Blackstone, GIC and Xander are actively buying completed commercial assets.
