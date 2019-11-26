Real Estate

Lok Sabha: Bill to regularise New Delhi’s unauthorised colonies introduced

PTI New Delhi | Updated on November 26, 2019 Published on November 26, 2019

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri

A bill which seeks to provide a legal framework to grant ownership rights to people living in unauthorised colonies in Delhi was in introduced in Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri introduced the National Capital Territory of Delhi (Recognition of Property Rights of Residents in Unauthorised Colonies) Bill, 2019.

The proposal to grant ownership rights is applicable to 1,797 identified unauthorised colonies spread over 175 square-km of the national capital inhabited by people from lower income groups.

