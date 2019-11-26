Lok Sabha: Bill to regularise New Delhi’s unauthorised colonies introduced

A bill which seeks to provide a legal framework to grant ownership rights to people living in unauthorised colonies in Delhi was in introduced in Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri introduced the National Capital Territory of Delhi (Recognition of Property Rights of Residents in Unauthorised Colonies) Bill, 2019.

Also read: 'Residents in Delhi’s unauthorised colonies can apply for ownership rights online from December 16'

The proposal to grant ownership rights is applicable to 1,797 identified unauthorised colonies spread over 175 square-km of the national capital inhabited by people from lower income groups.