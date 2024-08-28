Larsen & Toubro (L&T) Construction is using 3D printing technology to reduce construction timelines by up to 50 per cent, MV Satish, Executive Committee Member and Advisor to the Chairman & Managing Director (Buildings & Factories), told businessline.

L&T has completed seven projects with a built-up area (BUA) of approximately 1.13 lakh sq ft, including a 50,000 sq ft building for the Ministry of Defence in Chandigarh, said Satish.

“By using this technology, a villa project that would typically take 24 to 36 months can be completed in 12 months,” he stated. Additionally, it reduces wastage and electricity consumption.

3D printing technology in construction uses a robotic concrete printer to build structures from computer-aided designs (CAD). This technology eliminates the need for traditional formwork and enables the creation of complex designs and shapes with precision and efficiency based on digital models.

“The technology we use at L&T is still in its early stages in India. However, it has been certified by the Building Materials & Technology Promotion Council (BMTPC),“ he confirmed.

Additionally, 3D printing reduces the need for traditional labour for formwork and scaffold erection. “While it lowers some labour requirements, it does not completely displace workers,” he explained. There remains a significant demand for skilled workers for other aspects of construction.

“This technology is currently limited to low-rise buildings and villas, not high-rise apartments,” he noted. L&T has received certification from BMTPC and the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoUHA) for using 3D printing in G+3 buildings. However, the available 3D printers only support construction up to G+2 levels.

Looking ahead, the company aims to further develop this technology for G+7 storey projects, allowing L&T to use it for the affordable housing segment.