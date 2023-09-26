UAE-based retailer major LuLu Group will open its maiden mall in Hyderabad on September 27, making it the sixth location in the country after Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram, Bengaluru, Lucknow, and Coimbatore.

Telangana IT and Industries Minister K T Rama Rao will formally inaugurate the 5-lakh sq ft mall at Kukatpally. The firm said it invested ₹300 crore to develop the mall.

The mall would house a two-lakh sq ft LuLu Hypermarket and a multiplex with an aggregate capacity of 1,400 seats. Yusuff Ali M A, Chairman and Managing Director of Lulu Group, would be present at the inaugural.

“This is the first venture of the Lulu Group in Telangana. This project is part of the ₹500 crore investment that LuLu planned for the State. This investment was an outcome of the agreement we signed with the State government at the World Economic Forum last year in Davos,” a top LuLu Group executive said.

“The mall will have over 75 local and international brands and a five-screen multiplex. It will provide employment to over 2,000 people,” he said.

The mall will have a 20,000-ft entertainment zone called Funtura, which offers 75 unique rides for adults and children.

The group has a network of 255 hypermarkets and 24 shopping malls in 22 countries. “We are planning to set up destination malls in Ahmedabad, Varanasi, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Noida,” he said.

Earlier this month, the Abu Dhabi-based group announced that it would procure aqua products worth ₹1,000 crore from Telangana. The company made this announcement after a meeting between Yusuff Ali M A and Rama Rao during the former’s visit to the UAE.

The Minister had said that the company would invest in Aqua Cluster in Sircilla district.

