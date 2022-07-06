Mahindra Lifespace Developers launches Nestalgia residential project in Pune

Mahindra Lifespace Developers (MLDL), the real estate and infrastructure development arm of the Mahindra Group, on Wednesday launched ‘Nestalgia’ residential project in Pimpri.

Mahindra Nestalgia has been developed on a 2.79-acre site by MLDL in March 2022. Phase 1 of the project comprises 249 units, with the 2 and 3 BHK homes ranging from 730 sq.ft. to 1040 sq.ft.

On the launch, Arvind Subramanian, Managing Director and CEO, MLDL said, “As we continue to strengthen our presence in Pune, one of our key focus markets, we are excited to introduce the city’s first Biophilia-inspired residential project. Mahindra Nestalgia is our tenth project in Pune, a city that has time and again reciprocated our product innovation with strong demand.”

Salient features

The climate-responsive design of Mahindra Nestalgia ensures homes have optimal sunlight, fresh air circulation, and open to the neighboring tranquil landscape. The project features a grand lobby, swimming pool with a kids’ play pool, space for a crèche and a health club, a celebration hall, dry pantry, cinema lounge, Reader’s Bay, and provision for charging electric vehicles.

MLDL claims that the project sits amidst educational institutes, healthcare facilities, and retail avenues, and is home to a major employment hub with several large manufacturing and technology companies, within a 20-km radius.

Other amenities

MLDL claims that the elements of the project are influenced by natural materials, textures, patterns, and shapes that would rekindle old memories, nurturing an active and healthy lifestyle reminiscent of one’s childhood and enable residents of younger generations to experience a similar living and community experience while building a sustainable future.

Project amenities include Hopscotch, Sun Dial, Barefoot Park, Hammock Garden, Burma bridge, Dew Garden, Fur Park, and more. It will also have a Koi Pond, an 8-shaped Foot Chi, Gupshup Adda, Rain Benches, and Elder’s Parklet.

The area offers connectivity via the Old Mumbai-Pune Highway, Pune-Dhule-Nasik Highway, railway stations (Kasarwadi and Pimpri), a bus stop (Pimpri Chowk), and a metro station (Sant Tukaram Nagar).