Mahindra Lifespace Developers has transferred 9.24 acres of residential land to Alliance Group proposed to be developed as a multi-storey residential project under the brand ‘Urban Rise’.

The land is part of Mahindra World City, Chennai and the development will be executed by Alliance Group.

This project will be an addition to Mahindra World City’s existing residential and commercial offerings.

MWC Chennai is already home to 2,500 families spread across multi-format residential options ranging from value to the premium segment.