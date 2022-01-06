Managed workspace provider Simpliwork forays into Chennai

Simpliwork, a Bengaluru-based managed workspace provider, announced its foray into the Chennai market as part of its plan to double its national inventory to 6 million sq.ft. by the end of 2022.

The company leased a 64,000 sq.ft. centre in Chennai to SBI Cards Ltd. The property, developed by K. Raheja Corp., offers premium outsourced offices to the credit card and payment solutions provider. The transaction was facilitated by international property consultant Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL).

“2021 has been a milestone year for Simpliwork in terms of business growth. As an industry leader, we have offered agile solutions vis-à-vis world-class offices across leading markets. Chennai, our latest addition, is a strong economic centre. The city offers immense potential that attracts large enterprises across industries,” Kunal Walia – Founder & CEO, Simpliwork said in a press release.

Simpliwork said it has registered a 5x growth in turnover in the current financial year, and it plans to invest ₹650 crore in creating Grade A offices for leading corporates across the country over the next two years.