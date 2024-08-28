Metro Group, a leading real estate player in the Mumbai Metropolitan region, plans to generate ₹1,000 crore revenue over the next three by developing 1 million square feet of premium luxury and commercial segment in Thane on the outskirts of Mumbai.

The company plans to invest ₹250 crore across four luxury projects in Thane. The group plans to introduce one-of-its-kind luxury projects with modern ecosystem for the discerning professionals who prefer Thane over Mumbai.

Mahesh Gala, Managing Director, Metro Group said Thane is fast emerging as India’s first 15-minute city where the distance to work, home, play, education, shopping, health and entertainment will be made accessible in 15 minutes.

“We are adapting to the future change by giving impetus to sustainability, eco-friendly living and community wellbeing by offering a service industry model for our home buyers,” he said.

Additionally, Gala said that the funding of ₹250 crore for the forthcoming projects will be derived from a blend of equity, working capital and customer advances.

With an eye on the future, the company plans to complete these developments before 2027, with a substantial 70 per cent of the projects dedicated to Uber 3 and 4 BHK luxury homes in the ticket sizes of ₹2 crore to ₹5 crore in Thane.

The remaining 30 per cent of the development will be on commercial, semi-luxury and high-end retail spaces. Beyond the impressive upcoming ventures, Metro Group is bringing the concept of certified construction with a 5-year leakproof guarantee.

The company has already invested close to ₹500 crore in ongoing projects and anticipates an additional expenditure of ₹1,000 crore over the next five years.

“In a notable trend, there has been a significant rise in demand from women homebuyers in Thane,” he added.

