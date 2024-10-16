Micromitti Real Estate Ventures, a leading proptech company, plans to launch Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs), AIF Category 2 Real Estate Funds and Private Equity investments, to provide a structured and high-return investment opportunity for individual investors.

Harnessing the synergy of technology, Indore-based Micromitti enables investors to stake a claim in prime real estate assets without the hefty price tag or the typical obligations that come with full-fledged property ownership.

With over ₹700 crore asset under management, Micromitti is well-positioned to lead investor groups across India, particularly those in Central India, who are looking to invest in premium real estate opportunities.

The company, which is in the process of filing papers with SEBI for launching new investment vehicle, plans to empower micro-investors looking to enter the premium real estate market at affordable prices.

Manoj Dhanotiya, CEO and founder, Micromitti, said the new investment vehicles to be launched will make sure that real estate investment is no longer confined to high net worth investors.

Using technology, he said the company will enable fractional ownership to provide flexibility and strong returns for retail investors.

As India’s PropTech market evolves, Micromitti is set to lead the charge, particularly in Central India, where it is attracting investors across and beyond borders of the country, said the company.

By offering these new vehicles for investment, the company is creating opportunities for all types of investors to participate in premium real estate, ensuring that wealth-building is no longer limited to a select few, it added.