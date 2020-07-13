Morgan Stanley will lease up to 1.1-million sq feet office space from Oberoi Realty

How Sony is using Covid-19 to shift the focus of photographic solutions
Covid-19 has forced the imaging industry to change its focus and take steps to ensure users get new products ...
Morgan Stanley will lease up to 1.1 million sq feet office space for 9.5 years from Oberoi Realty.
This is being done to consolidate Morgan Stanley’s Mumbai Global In-house Centre (GIC) operations to a single campus in the city. The new campus will be located at Oberoi Realty’s Commerz III building in Goregaon and will be ready in 2023. Currently GIC operations in Mumbai are delivered out of three locations.
Commenting on the announcement, Robert Rooney, Global Head of Technology, Operations and Fusion Resilience, Morgan Stanley, said, “The GICs are an integral part of our global business and they allow us to operate more efficiently and effectively as a Firm. We believe that bringing together our Mumbai GIC operations into one centralised campus will serve as a catalyst to creating further agility and synergy across all the GIC functions. The investment is a testament to the Firm’s commitment to India and our staff.”
“Attracting and retaining world-class talent continues to be a top priority for us. The new facility in Mumbai will provide us with the right infrastructure and resources to deliver an innovative workplace environment and promote increased productivity and engagement through efficient ways of working,” added Thomas Nides, Vice-Chairman, Morgan Stanley.
Vikas Oberoi, CMD, Oberoi Realty, said, “ This is one of the largest office space transactions ever and proves our ability to grow the commercial vertical in the coming years. We are seeing major consolidation across all segments in the industry and well-capitalized players like us with a proven track record will continue to thrive in the toughest of circumstances. Our commitment to our annuity portfolio remains strong while we continue to capitalise on opportunities in the residential sector.”
Commerz III is a 2.3-million sq. ft LEED certified mixed-use building and a part of Oberoi Garden City (OGC), the flagship project of ORL.
Covid-19 has forced the imaging industry to change its focus and take steps to ensure users get new products ...
How transgender and women’s groups are managing septage treatment plants in Odisha
Gujarat farmers now have a digital aid to boost production of the cash crop
The Raging Bull’s limited edition Sián open top is a summer blockbuster hybrid built around its V12 engine
Times are tough, and conmen keep coming up with new tricks. Be on your guard
Investors should be cautious as long as the Nifty 50 tests a key resistance at 10,830
The downturn in new vehicle sales provides a good entry point, but keep a close watch
It is a good investment option if you can hold on to your units till maturity
The lockdowns were meant to hasten the return to the old normal, but almost six months after the novel ...
A Chennai-based venture helps executives pick up leadership skills on the trot
As many experience a swell of creative flow during the lockdown, some others feel a numbing exhaustion
Military tactics aside, India’s response to the Galwan face-off with China could lead to economic and ...
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
There’s good news for independent musicians, and local labels. Digital music distribution service provider ...
Pandemic-proof products are proliferating, mostly riding on fear marketing
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...