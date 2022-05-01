Nanma Properties launches One Cochin apartments

Nanma Properties Ltd, part of the Group Meeran companies, has launched its real estate project One Cochin, featuring one and two-bedroom apartments.

The apartments fall in the Compact + Premium category. One Cochin has 452 one-bedroom and a similar number of two-bedroom apartments.

Nanma Properties has a proven track record in the real estate sector, having completed 19 projects before the One Cochin property, the company said.

The property is located in Vytilla, the heart of the Kochi city. It is situated close to the Vytilla Metro Station, the Mobility Hub bus station and the Water Metro.

“The apartments are particularly targeted at first-time home buyers, for whom these apartments are affordable, and come with the appeal of being compact as well as premium in terms of construction material used. We have made every effort to be one-plus in terms of amenities provided and the quality of material used in the construction”, Nanma Properties Chairman Navas Meeran said.

Nanma Properties has already sold 20 lakh sq ft of built up space across different locations, and is also planning to expand to more cities including Thiruvananthapuram, Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad.

Managing Director Asheen Panakkat said the project was expected to be completed within two years, with separate milestone pricing for buyers who purchase apartments during different phases of the project. One Cochin also has the attraction of being located on a private island with a walkway around the entire property and also large tracts of greenery.