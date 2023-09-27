The National Real Estate Development Council (Naredco-Telangana) will organise a property show in the city beginning October 3.

Scheduled to be held at the HITEX Exhibition Centre, the 13th edition of the show will showcase properties, including residential and commercial in and around the city.

“The city is witnessing rapid growth in all sectors, including IT, ITeS, pharma, aviation, and automobiles. The growth in the real estate sector over the past few quarters reflects the strong demand for properties in the region,” B Sunil Chandra Reddy, President of Naredco Telangana, said.

Banks and financial institutions will set up stalls showcasing their products.

