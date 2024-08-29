NBCC (India) Ltd has sold 100 per cent of the office space inventory at the World Trade Centre (WTC) Nauroji Nagar in New Delhi, valued at ₹13,408.7 crore, and 100 per cent of the retail and commercial space at Downtown Sarojini Nagar, valued at ₹1.390.92 crore.
The highest price fetched during the e-auction for a unit (at the World Trade Centre) was ₹62,261 per sq ft, against the reserve price of ₹37,161 per sq ft.
“World Trade Centre is being redeveloped as a commercial centre having approximately 34 lakh square feet of commercial built-up area which is being constructed in place of 628 numbers of old/dilapidated quarters,” NBCC said in a statement.
In the case of DownTown commercial space, the project includes 329 shops with a built up area of approximately 181,500 sq ft and 300 offices.
