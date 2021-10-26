Real Estate

Nexus Malls completes transition of Forum Sujana Malls

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on October 26, 2021

Takes its network to 16 malls spread across 12 cities

Nexus Malls has completed the transition of the Forum Sujana Malls in Hyderabad into its fold, taking the number of malls in its network to 16 in 12 cities.

“The last 18 months have been difficult for everyone across the country. A lot of things have changed during the pandemic – including consumer behaviour, shopping patterns and trends,” Jayen Naik, Senior Vice-President (Operations and Project), Nexus Malls, said in a statement.

“The dwell times of people has reduced considerably, but the bill values have gone up considerably,” it said.

“Since the malls were allowed to reopen as part of the unlock 2.0, we have recovered 100 per cent of our business that we did in the same months of 2019. At Forum Sujana Mall, we now have over 15 exclusive brands, which are not available at any other mall in the Hyderabad region,” he said.

Forum Sujana Malls is one of the seven Forum Malls that Nexus Malls has acquired from the Prestige group.

Published on October 26, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

retail
Telangana
Hyderabad
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like