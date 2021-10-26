Nexus Malls completes transition of Forum Sujana Malls

Nexus Malls has completed the transition of the Forum Sujana Malls in Hyderabad into its fold, taking the number of malls in its network to 16 in 12 cities.

“The last 18 months have been difficult for everyone across the country. A lot of things have changed during the pandemic – including consumer behaviour, shopping patterns and trends,” Jayen Naik, Senior Vice-President (Operations and Project), Nexus Malls, said in a statement.

“The dwell times of people has reduced considerably, but the bill values have gone up considerably,” it said.

“Since the malls were allowed to reopen as part of the unlock 2.0, we have recovered 100 per cent of our business that we did in the same months of 2019. At Forum Sujana Mall, we now have over 15 exclusive brands, which are not available at any other mall in the Hyderabad region,” he said.

Forum Sujana Malls is one of the seven Forum Malls that Nexus Malls has acquired from the Prestige group.