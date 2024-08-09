Nitco Ltd has sold a prime land parcel located in Kanjurmarg East to Runwal for ₹232 crore. The land parcel, spanning 16,250 square meters or four acres, is a strategic asset with significant potential, the company said.

Situated in a prime location, the land parcel offers excellent connectivity to key transportation links such as the Eastern Express Highway, Jogeshwari – Vikhroli Link Road (JVLR), and Kanjurmarg Railway Station. The area will soon benefit from enhanced accessibility with the upcoming Metro Lines, further adding to its value and appeal, it said.

Runwal is a major player in Mumbai’s real estate sector with a portfolio of residences, offices, and malls. It has 14 ongoing projects in Mumbai and the surrounding region.