Oberoi Realty Ltd booked sales worth ₹639 crore in the December quarter, a steep fall of nearly 45 per cent from a quarter ago and an even steeper fall of 67.5 per cent from a year ago, according to an exchange filing on Friday.

Customers booked 181 units in the quarter, compared to 132 units in the September quarter and 371 units a year ago. The numbers also show a considerable fall in average price realization sequentially.

For the first nine months of FY23, the company sold 370 units worth ₹2,183 crore, while in the previous year it sold 610 units worth ₹2,964 crore.