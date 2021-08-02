Of 6.26 lakh delayed homes, 1.74 lakh units valued at ₹1,40,613 cr totally stalled: Anarock

Staying a notch ahead of the pandemic
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Due to funding crunch in the construction industry, the outlook for people who bought units in completely stalled projects is disastrous, while the prospects for buyers in heavily delayed projects are bleak, according to real estate consultancy Anarock.
The overall value of the 1.74 lakh homes that are totally stuck across the seven top cities currently exceeds ₹1,40,613 crore. About 66 per cent of these units fall in the price bracket of under ₹80 lakh.
Prashant Thakur, Director & Head, Research, Anarock Property Consultants, says, “For our earlier 2019-end tally of stalled and heavily delayed projects, we had considered projects launched in 2013 or before. Now, more than one-and-a-half years later, we have included projects launched in 2014 as well. Thus, there is a rise in the numbers — as of H1 2021-end, we have nearly 6.29 lakh units that are yet to be completed across the top seven cities.”
The Special Window for Affordable and Mid-Income Housing (SWAMIH) fund has come to the rescue of several projects, while the National Buildings Construction Corporation (NBCC) has also ‘adopted’ some others, specifically in NCR.
Finance Minister hands over first batch of 640 houses funded under special window
NCR has maximum stalled stock of about 1,13,860 units (valued at ₹86,463 crore) or 66 per cent of the total across the top seven cities. MMR has 41,730 totally stalled units (value ₹42,417 crore) or 24 per cent of the total affected stock. Pune, the other major Western market, has a 6 per cent share of stalled units (₹5,854 crore).
In the southern cities, Chennai has no stalled projects. Hyderabad and Bengaluru together have 8,020 stalled units which is a mere 5 per cent share. The approximate value of stalled projects in these two cities is ₹5,788 crore.
In Bengaluru, of the total 3,870 stalled units, 44 per cent are in the mid-segment, 32 per cent in the premium segment, 17 per cent in the luxury category, and just 7 per cent in the affordable housing category; in Hyderabad, of total 4,150 stalled units, 55 per cent are in the mid-segment, 28 per cent in the premium segment and 9 per cent in the luxury category, and in the affordable housing segment.
Exposure of banks, financial institutions to real estate at $100 billion; 67% loans safe, says Anarock
Kolkata has a mere 150 stalled units (valued at ₹91 crore). All stalled units are priced ₹80 lakh.
Approximately 6.29 lakh homes are either completely stalled or languishing under heavy delivery delays across the top seven cities.
Launched in 2014 or before, the total value of the currently stuck/delayed housing stock exceeds ₹5.05 lakh crore. Nearly 28 per cent (₹1,73,730) of these units are completely stalled.
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Misinformation and the infodemic fuelled vaccine hesitancy in some countries
With the impact of the pandemic going down to some extent, air travel for leisure has increased dramatically.
India needs to produce its own commercial aircraft to forge ahead
Keen on netting some US tech stocks? There’s a flourishing ecosystem of companies beyond the biggies. Here’s ...
Investors’ focus will be on July month auto sales numbers, RBI’s MPC meeting, rupee movement and crude oil ...
Course correction provides an opportunity
The fund’s top holdings have delivered healthy returns over the past one year
The leader in the post-Covid-19 world faces the same dilemma Arjuna did — the knowledge-action gap
The ingredient that has hung out with the mighty stegosaurus, peered at lunar craters, and played a starring ...
When prime minister Rajiv Gandhi was lectured on free market economics, and cornered about the luxury addition ...
On this day in 2003, English author Daniel Defoe was placed in a pillory for libel after publishing a ...
The Seematti CEO’s new brand — launched in her own name — is weaving a new story for silk, beyond sarees
Much before Branson and Bezos, brands have propelled themselves into space in a bid to captivate viewers
The biggest games on the planet, the Olympics, have begun. However, the mega event, being described as the ...
The pandemic has led to “touch starvation”. Isobar, the digital agency from the house of Dentsu India, has ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...