Office space leasing by co-working players rises 42 per cent in January - June : Knight Frank

Taking Manipur’s flavours beyond its borders
Shubhra Devi’s Meira Foods promotes local produce and empowers women economically
Co-working operators have leased four million sq ft of office space across eight major cities during the first half of 2019 to meet rising demand of such flexible area from corporates and startups, according to property consultant Knight Frank.
Co-working players had leased 2.8 million sq ft in the January-March period of last year.
“The co-working story - that is a global phenomenon - has taken root in India,” the consultant said in its report ‘India Real Estate’ released recently.
The report tracks residential and office markets of eight top cities -- Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune and Ahmedabad.
“Across the top eight cities, co-working space providers have taken up around 4 million sq ft of office space during H1 2019 which represents a 42 per cent growth over H1 2018 and accounts for approximately 15 per cent of the total space transacted during this period,” the report said.
Total office space leasing rose by 26 per cent to 27.4 million sq ft in these eight cities during the first six months of 2019, with IT/ITeS sector accounting for 35 per cent of absorption.
“The co-working sector is growing aggressively on the back of growing demand from regular enterprise occupiers. They have begun to appreciate the design elements, community development, office environment and the vibrancy created in the co-working spaces.
“Many co-working operators have on an average 70+ per cent of their space occupied by larger enterprise clients,” Knight Frank India Executive Director (North) Mudassir Zaidi said.
Newer players backed by PE investments are entering the space, which is also leading to newer supply being created in most cities, Zaidi added.
According to the data, Bengaluru was the most preferred location for co-working players where they leased 1.7 million sq ft office space, up 33 per cent from the year-ago period.
Leasing of office space in Hyderabad by co-working operators more than doubled to 0.7 million sq ft from 0.3 million sq ft area during the period under review.
In Chennai, co-working players leased 0.4 million sq ft as against 0.1 million sq ft.
Pune saw 0.4 million sq ft leasing of office space by coworking firms from nil in the year-ago period.
However, co-working players leased less space in the national capital region and Mumbai during the first half of this year.
In National Capital Region (NCR), leasing dropped to 0.5 million sq ft from 0.7 million sq ft, while in Mumbai absorption fell to 0.3 million sq ft from 0.5 million sq ft.
Shubhra Devi’s Meira Foods promotes local produce and empowers women economically
Bike ambulances bring timely first-aid services to people in remote areas around Shimla
Rajasthan’s mining industry is far from the modernised operation one expects it to be
To be one of the first righthand drive markets to get Levante Trofeo, the most powerful Maserati cars ever
The SME exchanges of the BSE and the NSE offer investors a route to buy into under-researched stocks that can ...
Bellwether indices fell sharply last week and tested vital supports
The internecine war between the co-promoters is a major overhang on the company and the stock
It sets limits on security deposits and provides for speedy dispute resolution
Politics, nationalism and cricket are an old triumvirate, having intersected ever since the beginning of the ...
For all its focus on the polestar of a $5-trillion economy, it lacks direction and resolve
Rahul Gandhi is the first in the Nehru-Gandhi family to have resigned from a top post in the Congress. What ...
Meet the ‘Madrasi’ comedian who jokes about his Tamil milieu even as he packs a sucker punch for the North ...
Marketers have long ignored the senior citizen space, but an RPG group-backed venture, Seniority.in, shows the ...
It could have been the SuperBowl moment for Indian advertising but was a tame innings
You need an ecosystem in place before all day all night retail can flourish
Thailand is a good bridge for modern retail in India, believes Tanit Chearavanont, MD of LOTS Wholesale ...
The political mood is ambivalent. A clutch of parties feels it will reduce costs while others perceive it as ...
The elephant in the room as far as poll reform is concerned, namely funding of elections, is conveniently ...
Just like the flash floods, the scorching drought in Chennai is also a product of perverse urban development ...
The delay in the onset of the South-West monsoon could well be the last straw for Hyderabad to get into a ...