Real estate company Omaxe Group, on Monday, announced an investment of nearly ₹2500 crorefor its new project, The Omaxe State.
The five-in-one destination, which will feature sports, retail, hospitality, food, and culture, will span over 50.4 acre and is located in Dwarka Sector 19-B, New Delhi.
The project is being developed in partnership with the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) under a public-private partnership (PPP) model.
The Omaxe State will feature an international standard football and cricket stadium, with a seating capacity of over 30,000, and a multi-sports indoor stadium with an accommodating capacity of nearly 2,000, the company said in a statement.
The project is expected to be completed by 2027 and will generate over ₹4,200 crore in revenue during its life-cycle.
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.