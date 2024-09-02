Real estate company Omaxe Group, on Monday, announced an investment of nearly ₹2500 crorefor its new project, The Omaxe State.

The five-in-one destination, which will feature sports, retail, hospitality, food, and culture, will span over 50.4 acre and is located in Dwarka Sector 19-B, New Delhi.

The project is being developed in partnership with the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) under a public-private partnership (PPP) model.

The Omaxe State will feature an international standard football and cricket stadium, with a seating capacity of over 30,000, and a multi-sports indoor stadium with an accommodating capacity of nearly 2,000, the company said in a statement.

The project is expected to be completed by 2027 and will generate over ₹4,200 crore in revenue during its life-cycle.