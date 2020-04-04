Parsvnath Developers to provide interest holiday on outstanding amounts

Working with pride, not prejudice
A recent job fair for the LGBTI community attracted people from cities and small towns
New Delhi-based leading real estate company Parsvnath Developers has decided to provide an interest holiday on outstanding amounts to all its customers and home buyers for three months from March 15.
The interest holiday will be provided till June 15, the company said in a regulatory filing.
As part of its social responsibility, Parsvnath group is also taking care of its labour force across by providing food and taking care of daily needs.
As part of its social responsibility, Parsvnath group is also taking care of its labour force across all sites by taking care of their food and daily needs. Mr. Pradeep Jain commented "We have always taken our responsibility towards society very seriously and we would always be committed to extend all help to vulnerable links of our real estate eco-system"."
"We are hopeful that the situation shall improve and all should come out from this worldwide pandemic of covid-19,” Parsvnath Group Founder and Chairman Pradeep Jain said.
Parsvnath Group has presence in over 37 major cities such as New Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Greater Noida, Indore, Jodhpur, Lucknow, Moradabad and Ujjain among others.
