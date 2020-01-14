PES University bags 1,119 placement offers this year with highest compensation of 46 lakhs

PES University’s graduation class of 2019 has bagged 1,119 placement offers with a highest compensation of Rs 46 lakhs and minimum compensation of Rs 4 lakh, said Dr M R Doreswamy, Chancellor, PES University.

“As many as 293 students secured compensation ranging from Rs 8 lakhs to Rs 39 lakhs in 67 companies. A total of 125 companies visited the campus in the placement exercise through the year and prominent companies were Microsoft, Goldman Sachs, Cisco, Intuit, Morgan Stanley, PwC, Citrix,” he added.

Hopeful of a repeat performance this academic year, Doreswamy said “As of date students from the current year have secured 1,015 offers from 93 companies and over 60 companies are expected to visit the campus in the coming months.”

Rs 500 cr hospital in Bengaluru

PES University Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (PESUIMSR) is planning to set up 1200-bed medical college hospital at its campus at Electronics City in Bengaluru, the ground breaking ceremony is planned on January 16.

“The 20 lakh square feet medical college hospital facility will have 18 operating rooms, 60 bed ICU complex for adults, 35 bed ICU for newborns and children, three tesla MRI and 256 slice CT scanner,” said Doreswamy.

“The medical college hospital is a greenfield hospital project with a budget of Rs 500 crore and will be equipped with diagnostics, treatment services, pharmacy, nursing, physiotherapy and other paramedical courses along with medical teaching, and research facilities,” he added.

Nano/micro satellite

The Crucible for Research and Innovation (CORI), the University’s research wing has undertaken a project from RCI/DRDO for the development of a nano/micro satellite for space based automatic identification system (SB-AIS) payload to monitor large ships in the ocean.

According to Doreswamy, the development of the satellite costing about Rs 4 crore is entrusted to us (university) with a cash funding of Rs 2.22 crore along with critical components. All the sub systems of the satellite are ready and integration and testing are to be completed by the end of February 2020 and the satellite is expected to be launched by PSLV in April 2020.