PM Awas: Five lakh houses grounded for construction in Maharashtra

Over five lakh houses under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana ( PMAY-Urban) are either grounded or completed in Maharashtra.
About 11,95,425 houses have been sanctioned out of which 5,03,959 have been grounded for construction of which 3,03,749 were completed/delivered to the beneficiaries in Maharashtra since the inception of the scheme revealed the data presented by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs to Lok Sabha in March.
A Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) was signed between the State government and the Centre in 2015. “As per MoA, the Central assistance is being released to the State. So far, Central assistance of ₹18,752.73 crore has been sanctioned and ₹6,145.30 crore has been released to the State,” the Ministry added.
Mumbai (suburban), Thane and Pune have got the highest number of houses sanctioned under the scheme. Mumbai ( suburban) has got 2.5 lakh houses, Pune - 1.55 lakh and Thane 2.67 lakh houses.
These three regions have witnessed rapid urbanisation in the last few decades and the number of slums here is multiplying.
PMAY (U) Mission launched on June 25, 2015 intends to provide housing for all in urban areas by the year 2022. The Mission provides central assistance to the implementing agencies through States and Central Nodal Agencies (CNAs) for providing houses to all eligible families/ beneficiaries against the validated demand for houses. The size of a house for Economically Weaker Section (EWS) could be up to 30 sq. mt. carpet area, however, States have the flexibility to enhance the size of houses in consultation and approval of the Ministry.
