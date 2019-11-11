Premium co-working space Incuspaze announces expansion in South

Incuspaze, a premium co-working spaces with a pan India multi city presence has announced the launch of their first centre in Oberon Mall, Kochi while signing another property in Fairfield by Marriott in Hyderabad.

Post its expansion in both tier 1 and tier 2 cities in the north, the company plans to make a mark in the south with prominent centres located across the geography. The new centre is Kochi is spread across an area of 20,000 sq ft encompassing 500+ seats along with cubicles and meeting rooms.

Incuspaze has signed up a total of 60,000 square feet of space in Kerala with Kochi having 40,000 Square feet (Oberon Mall and Seaport- Airport road) and Thiruvananthapuram spreading across 20,000 sq ft. The work has already commenced and they are planning to launch it by January 2020. This makes Incuspaze the largest co-working brand in Kerala.

Sanjay Choudhary, CEO and founder of Incuspaze, said the company hopes to open 15+ centres in the southern part of the country by the end of 2020 and are currently aiming cities like Kochi, Hyderabad, Thiruvananthapuram, Bangaluru, Mysore, Vizag, Chennai etc to kick-start this journey.