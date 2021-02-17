Real Estate

Prestige group acquires 99% in Ace Realty Ventures

Our Bureau Bengaluru | Updated on February 17, 2021 Published on February 17, 2021

Prestige group, the Bengaluru-based real estate developer, has acquired 99 percent in the partnership firm – Ace Realty Ventures.

Ace Realty Ventures is a partnership firm holding lands and rights in the lands near north Bengaluru, which will be developed in the near future, the company said in a regulatory filing to exchanges.

The company, further said the objects and effects of the company’s acquisition are to undertake real estate developments. The purchase was completed on February 15, 2021 and cash consideration paid through the banking channel.

merger, acquisition and takeover
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd
