HouseEazy, a full stack marketplace for resale homes, has raised $7 million in Series-A funding. This round was a mix of equity and debt led by Chiratae Ventures and saw participation from Alteria Capital and existing investor Antler.

The funds will be utilised to fuel the organisation’s growth across new geographies in NCR, strengthening brand presence, team expansion and product enhancement.

Tarun Sainani, Co-founder, HouseEazy, said, “In the primary market, the real estate developer typically serves as the anchor, but no single player was addressing all the needs of resale buyers and sellers. These transactions were traditionally conducted with multiple stakeholders, leading to inherent risks and lengthy closure times. We’ve completely re-engineered the process, enabling customers to buy or sell resale homes in under 15 days on the HouseEazy platform with 100% safety. In a short period, we have already served over 1,000 customers by providing a super-convenient, trustworthy, and transparent end-to-end solution.”

The Noida-based company raised about $1 million in a seed funding round last year and was valued at $8.09 million as of December 10, 2023, according to data website Tracxn.

HouseEazy provides real-time price quote to sellers backed by a proprietary machine-learning algorithm with over 1.5 million data points.

Sellers can conclude their transaction instantly at the best price, thereby eliminating the need for multiple meetings and negotiations. For buyers, it provides access to exclusive, refurbished inventory that they can shortlist from the comfort of their home, with the help of cutting-edge AR/VR tools like 3D walkthroughs and virtual staging. The platform also offers mortgage, legal and registry facilitation services that makes it a one-stop shop for all resale customers.

The company already has presence in Noida and Ghaziabad, and has now entered the Gurgaon region. It further plans to expand its presence in tier-1 cities like Pune, Mumbai and Bangalore, and aims to become India’s biggest and most loved home resale platform.