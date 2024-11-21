Provident Housing Ltd, a large-scale community developer, a 100 per cent subsidiary of the Bengaluru-based Puravankara Ltd, will launch its latest residential project, Provident Bayscape, in Chennai on Saturday.

Located on Kelambakkam-Vandalur Road, Provident Bayscape is a residential project spanning 5.35 acres with 676 residential units. It will offer 2 and 3-bedroom configurations spanning four towers. The size of the 2 BHK units ranges from 993 sq ft to 1,107 sq. ft., and 3 BHK units between 1,309 sq. ft. and 1,424 sq. ft. The price range of 2 & 3 BHK homes will be ₹59.99 lakh onwards. Provident Bayscape is slated for possession in 2028, the release said.

Located in the southern suburbs of Chennai, the project is close to major tech parks like the Siruseri IT Park, ELCOT SEZ, and Pacifica Tech Park and educational institutions like the Chettinad Dental College and Research Institute and the Hindustan College of Arts & Science, the release said.