Pulkit TMT, a leading brand in the steel industry, has introduced its innovative ‘Lab on Wheels’ initiative in the Kerala market.

The company’s mobile testing facility, a first of its kind in Kerala, is designed to allow consumers, builders, and dealers to verify the quality of TMT bars right at their doorstep, a company officials said.

The ‘Pulkit Lab on Wheels’ is equipped with state-of-the-art testing equipment that can quickly and accurately assess the properties of TMT bars. Customers can get immediate results on the quality of their chosen steel. The initiative aims to raise awareness about the importance of using high-quality TMT bars in construction projects and ensure that consumers make informed decisions, the company officials said.

The company has been steadily expanding its presence in Kerala, and the ‘Lab on Wheels’ is a strategic move to strengthen its connection with the local market. With a vast network spanning South India, Pulkit TMT operates from its integrated steel plant in Srikalahasti in Andhra Pradesh.