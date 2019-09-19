Real Estate

Puravankara appoints Abhishek Kapoor as COO for residential business

Puravankara on Thursday said it has appointed Abhishek Kapoor as the Chief Operating Officer for its residential business.

Kapoor has over 22 years of experience, of which the last eight years have been at C-suite levels with companies like Raymond Real Estate, Radius Developers and Keystone/Rustmojee Group, the Bengaluru based firm said in a statement.

With a robust launch pipeline for the financial year, Puravankara said it has focussed on strengthening its leadership team further in the last 12 months.

Last November, Vishal Mirchandani was appointed as the Chief Executive Officer for its commercial and retail businesses.

Puravankara MD Ashish R Puravankara said, “We are currently at the cusp of growth and the renewed leadership will help us in further strengthening our residential portfolio and plan the next wave of growth for Puravankara group.”

