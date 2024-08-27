Ravi Menon, co-chairman of Sobha Group, has been elevated as chairman, effective November 18r. The announcement was made in Dubai.

Ahead of his retirement, the incumbent chairman and founder, PNC Menon, said in a statement, “I remain committed to supporting Sobha Realty’s ambitions and am confident that under Ravi Menon and Francis Alfred’s leadership, the company will enter a new era of progress and innovation.”

Ravi Menon, a civil engineering graduate from Purdue University, USA, joined Sobha Limited as director in June 2004. In 2006 he was appointed vice-chairman, and in 2012 he became co-chairman.

“Sobha Realty has become a leading luxury real estate developer in the region, with promising expansion plans globally. I am committed to upholding this legacy and advancing it further to make it the most preferred brand for customers,” he said.

Under his leadership, Sobha Limited diversified product lines and entered new geographies, the statement added.