RBI’s measures will provide major relief to developers: Experts

Porsche strikes right balance between drag and downforce
Endows new 911 Turbo S with more active aerodynamic prowess to aid performance on the edge
In a major move to boost liquidity in the market, the RBI announced several additional measures to accelerate the economy and facilitate bank credit flows even as the Centre has extended the nationwide lockdown to stop the spread of coronavirus.
Among the various measures announced, notably its allotment of Rs 10,000 crore to National Housing Bank is a big move for the real estate sector, which is reeling under the liquidity crisis. It will help provide capital to HFCs and eventually provide major relief to developers battling liquidity issues in Covid-19 times, according to Anuj Puri, Chairman Anarock Property Consultants.
Further, RBI has reduced the reverse repo rates by 25 bps, and it now stands at 3.75 per cent. This is another big step as the rate cut will definitely send out positive signals in the current times, and will enable banks to lend even more.
In another major relief to developers, the RBI has further extended the date of commencement of commercial operations of project loans for commercial real estate projects, which are delayed for reasons beyond the control of promoters.
This move will bring much-needed relief to cash-starved developers. It will help in easing out time for maintaining and managing cash flows for these developers.
Vijay Mani, Partner, Deloitte India said that the key takeaway is that liquidity infusion measures are now more targeted – banks and NBFCs are being encouraged to provide credit to small and medium businesses through these additional measures. That’s a good move. It’s also encouraging that the RBI has said that this a beginning and they will keep watching if more needs to be done.
Measures have been announced on asset classification but understandably, it’s a delicate balancing act; while the moratorium has been made effective from March 1, banks have also been asked to make 10 per cent provisions in the next two quarters, and they have been asked to not announce dividend for FY20.
This balancing act will need to be regularly revisited in the coming weeks and months and incremental steps may be needed as the situation evolves.
