Real estate company White Lotus Group has raised an investment of ₹150 crore in a funding round led by the Dubai-based Luxe Port Group of Companies.

The capital raised in this funding round will be used primarily to fuel the organisation’s growth, build a 2.5 million sq ft pipeline of luxury projects, strengthen the brand’s presence in Bengaluru, and expand into similar geographies in Hyderabad, Pune, Chennai, and other major cities, said the company.

“This funding serves as a catalyst in our journey, empowering us to replicate and scale our success in the bespoke luxury segment. By doing so, we are on the path to creating unparalleled living experiences and fulfilling the discerning desires of our esteemed clientele,” said Pavan Kumar, Founder and CEO, White Lotus Group.

The real estate company plays in the luxury segment and has developed projects in Bengaluru, with unit prices starting at ₹5 crore and above.

According to Padma Kumar, MD and Chairman of Luxe Port Group, they were looking to diversify into other luxury lifestyle segments globally. “White Lotus Group emerged as a natural long-term strategic partner in luxury real estate. We are excited to join hands with the team.”

