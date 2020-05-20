Real estate could see major headwinds in the short term: KPMG

Samsung PSSD T7 Touch: Portable storage comes of age
The external storage device is a fast performer with elegant looks
With staggered revival, while the long-term outlook for real estate sector over the coming 18-24 months may likely emerge positive, the short-term impact is likely to be a dampener for real estate sector’s recovery, forcing entities to contract operations, revisit planned developments, expansions, and investments across the real estate sector.
As the situation moves closer to normalisation with lockdown easements across India and globally in the medium term, the recovery process will see rapid traction, bringing new opportunities within specific real estate segments, according to consultancy firm KPMG in its report, COVID-19: React, adapt and recover – The new reality: A perspective on the Indian real estate sector.
In the report, Chintan Patel, Partner and Leader, Building, Construction and Real Estate, KPMG in India, states: “With this recent pandemic outbreak, the real estate sector is likely to be handicapped in the short term, impacting over 250 related industries and economic sectors. In addition to capitalising on the intervention proposed by the government, the industry should resume operations post lockdown by leveraging technology innovations for enabling employee and consumer health safety standards and bring about design flexibility (Work from Home).”
He adds: “Ongoing financial woes as well as an unprecedented global crisis of the pandemic have unsettled the investment climate, and almost no industry is insulated from its impact.”
The residential sector could face subdued demand and liquidity pressures to continue creating slowdown in sales in the short and medium term. The credit crunch impact is likely to to create residential sales contraction, bringing down sales from four lakh units in 2019-20 to 2.8 lakh-3 lakh in 2020-21 across the top seven cities.
Despite the lockdown scenario and subsequent easing of restrictions, the IT-BPM sector is anticipated to continue driving demand for office space. On the other hand, even with the steady leasing in flexible workspaces across major Indian cities, the segment will face major headwinds over the next 9-12 months.
The warehousing market had robust absorption volumes in 2019. However, new leasing activity in 2020 is expected to witness a sharp decline compared to 2019.
The report recommends the government to support the sector to not only survive but to perform to its fullest potential. This could be by financial support in the form of providing additional funding, loosening lending norms and extending the repayment schedules. It also recommended reducing the number of and timelines for approvals, reducing fees and premiums and advocated for fiscal support in the form of tax incentives, reduction in GST rates etc.
The external storage device is a fast performer with elegant looks
A parenting app with customised tips based on machine intelligence; useful during Covid lockdown
Rural women in Telangana are spearheading a revolution led by the ‘water aunties’
Amidst Covid-19, migrant labour holds the key to bountiful picking in Himachal Pradesh
Make your act of giving as regular as your investments because the country today needs more than what you can ...
High revenue growth, rise in ARPU and steady demand amidst Covid are positives. But the telco’s high debt ...
Move to long-term work-from-home situation requires rethinking by tenants and owners
Submit your documents digitally — through chatbots, apps or WhatsApp/SMS; we tell you how
The cash boxes are not jingling. And live performances have moved into the realm of wishful thinking. India’s ...
Classical musicians are stranded without their accompanists and live audiences — the alchemy they need to work ...
Lewis Carroll’s ‘Alice in Wonderland’ and Sukumar Ray’s ‘Haw-Jaw-Baw-Raw-Law’ see the world from a perspective ...
‘Cricket 2.0: Inside the T20 Revolution’, a new book by sports journalists Tim Wigmore and Freddie Wilde ...
From discovering neighbours right next door to slowing the pace of Tinder dating, the socialization process ...
Yeshoda and Rhea Karuturi’s Rose Bazaar delivers custom-packaged puja flowers
For every person who spruces up for a Zoom meeting is another who keeps the video off, liberated from the need ...
The web is alive with the sounds of music! As lockdown isolates us, lilting songs with positive lyrics are ...
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...