Real estate developer CASAGRAND targets ₹2,500 crore in sales this fiscal

CASAGRAND, a leading real estate developer in South India, is aiming to achieve over ₹2,500 crore in sales in the current financial year. The company has clocked ₹1,200 crore sales in the last six months, signalling a strong recovery from the impact of the pandemic, which brought the real estate sector to its knees.
In a press release, the Tamil Nadu-based real estate company said it went aggressive with its consumer-centric approach by launching 7 top-notch projects across Chennai, Bengaluru and Coimbatore and all the projects launched during the year, received an overwhelming response from the homebuyers, which eventually led the company close the year 2020 on a positive note.
“We are always working hard to provide the best living experience to our homebuyers and will continue to do so. We are aiming to close the financial year by clocking ₹2,500 crore+ sales,” Arun Mn, Founder and Managing Director of CASAGRAND, was quoted in the release.
Interestingly, a recent report by 99acres.com also said that property sales in Chennai have gone up 10 per cent during October to December 2020 quarter as compared to the previous quarter. “As against seven projects in July-September 2020, about 20 projects, including phases, were launched in Q4 2020, albeit with a few months delay in their original timelines,” the report said.
CASAGRAND FirstCity that sold over 100 units on the first day of launch, CASAGRAND Athens that clocked ₹150 crore sales in just three 3 days from the date of launch are some of the projects that a had been a major milestone in this record-breaking success, the real estate company said.
“In the past 6 months, CASAGRAND has sold 1,800 units and the company is planning to launch 15 innovative projects across Chennai, Bengaluru and Coimbatore,” the release added.
