Palladian Partners, a real estate player, has unveiled a strategy to amplify operations across an additional 30 cities. During the initial two months of the ongoing fiscal year, the company claims it has successfully sold 5.17 lakh feet of real estate.

The company operates in 16 cities and plans to consolidate its impact in each of these regions, solidifying its dominance at a regional level. Additionally, it aims to reinforce its position as a premier real estate advisory brand, serving diverse markets and emerging as a comprehensive one-stop solution provider, the company said in a press release.

The real estate company has achieved sales revenue of approximately ₹1,050 crore this fiscal year. With a project pipeline valued at ₹6,200 crore, it has positioned itself for a trajectory of positive growth.

“Our approach blends localised insights with global expertise, allowing us to deeply connect with the unique requirements of each market we cater to. Our goal involves doubling our sales revenue annually, showcasing our commitment to sustainable growth and unparalleled client satisfaction,” said Kamal Shah, part of the Palladian Partners team.