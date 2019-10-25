Real estate sector attracts private equity worth $3.8 billion in first 3 quarters

Navigate your way to this clip-on wireless charger
With investments led by Blackstone, Hines, Ascendas, and Brookefield, cash-starved Indian real estate sector has attracted close to $3.8 billion in private equity (PE) from January-September 2019. This is a 19 per cent rise year-on-year (YoY).
“During the first nine months, a total inflows equalled over $3.2 billion in the corresponding period a year ago,” said Shobhit Agarwal, MD & CEO, Anarock Capital.
Commercial real estate continued to attract the highest amount of PE investments, totalling close to $3 billion funds in the first-three quarters of 2019. “In the corresponding period of 2018, the total inflows within this segment equalled nearly $2.1 billion, thus rising by 43 per cent in a year,” added Agarwal.
The residential segment, on the other hand, received $295 million funding this year as against $210 million last year, thus seeing nearly 40 per cent yearly gain.
The retail segment attracted close to $260 million funds since January till September 2019 whereas last year it saw inflows of $355 million, a reduction of 27 per cent in a year.
Logistics and warehousing witnessed a decline pf 27 per cent in total PE inflows in 2019 and equalled nearly $200 million as against $275 million a year ago.
