‘Real estate sentiment turns positive in Dec quarter’

Content creators mean business
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Real estate sentiment turned positive for the first time in 2020 during the October-December quarter, according to Knight Frank-FICCI-NAREDCO Real Estate Sentiment Index Survey.
The survey of over 170 respondents, including developers, private equity players and NBFCs, chose optimism about the real estate market with a sentiment score of 54 points. A score of 50 points denotes neutrality, while a sentiment of below 50 points shows pessimism.
Hit hard by Covid-19, real estate had witnessed a sharp drop in stakeholder sentiment throughout most of 2020.
For the April-June quarter, sentiment for the next six months had dropped to 22 points.
In the October-December quarter, however, 77 per cent of the survey respondents were of the opinion that residential sales would increase over the next six months, up from 66 per cent in the July-August period.
On the office market, 60 per cent of the October-December survey respondents, up from 47 per cent in the previous quarter, believed that office leasing activity would increase over the next six months.
“The sector saw a lift in the market’s mood and increased stakeholder expectations of a stronger recovery in the next six months,” said Shishir Baijal, Chairman and Managing Director, Knight Frank India, in a statement.
“The survey mirrors recovery expectations of not just real estate, but the economy. Investments in real estate over the recent past reflect positive sentiments on the part of investors, domestic as also global, on the resurgence in the Indian economic growth story,” added Niranjan Hiranandani, National President - NAREDCO and Assocham and Founder & MD, Hiranandani Group.
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
WPP agency Wunderman Thompson has launched its annual Future 100 report, lifting the lid on trends shaping the ...
Carriers claim that all measures — including pre-flight tests, cabin sanitisation and fresh air inflow — have ...
What filters should you apply when mining for under-the-radar small-cap stocks? Read on to find more
High valuation, intensely competitive landscape and small cap nature of the stock are key risks.
Amid choppiness, the benchmark indices slipped marginally; approach the week with caution
SBI Cards (₹1,032.7): Witnesses fresh breakoutBetween September and December last year, the stock of SBI Cards ...
A virus swept aside 2020 plans to mark the 250th year of the birth of Beethoven. We need the German composer’s ...
Former MLA and farmer leader VM Singh on the violence that followed the January 26 tractor rally, the impasse ...
A mysterious new exhibit has been the centre of attraction at the gallery of Modern Art. This art work has ...
Tara was a curious little girl who loved to ask questions.She lived with her parents and her grandmother — ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
WPP agency Wunderman Thompson has launched its annual Future 100 report, lifting the lid on trends shaping the ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
The Flipkart kids playing adults are back — this time to push the home grown e-commerce marketplace’s grocery ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...