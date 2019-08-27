Realtors told to focus on tech

Housing Minister Hardeep Puri on Wednesday urged the real estate sector to focus on technology and build eco-friendly homes.

“Introduction of RERA has led to a truly revolutionary phase in the history of real estate. With the transparency, reforms and regulation that these new policies have brought to the sector, now is the time to enter into the new technology-driven approach, building green and eco-friendly homes,” said Puri while addressing CBRE-CII REALTY 2019. A joint report of CBRE-CII ‘Real Estate – A Relook’ was also released on the occasion.