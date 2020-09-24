Realty consulting firm CBRE launches FM COMPASS, a facilities management suite

The Amazfit Bip S: Loaded with personal features
Real estate consulting firm CBRE South Asia has launched “FM Compass” – an integrated facility management platform.
The platform covers the entire spectrum of clients ranging from small and medium scale enterprises (SMEs) to conglomerates, across the country. It has been designed for organisation seeking ‘modularity’ and ‘right-fit’ for their business models. The integrated activities provided under its umbrella include quality audits, digital catalogue for FM supplies, concierge services for employees, supply chain support, maintenance and workplace well-being solutions.
Anshuman Magazine, Chairman, India & South East Asia, Middle East & Africa, CBRE, said, “FM Compass is another step to ensure that the value propositions offered by CBRE’s Facilities Management team is availed by businesses of all scales and sizes. MSMEs have always been integral to the overall performance of our economy and it is a matter of immense pride that with FM Compass we will be able to collaborate meaningfully with them enabling them to demonstrate global standards in their workplace practices. We will continue to contribute in making the entire ecosystem more efficient, robust and objective driven.”
Rajesh Pandit, Managing Director, India, Middle East and North Africa, CBRE, said, “With the launch of the CBRE FM compass, we are bringing to the market an exclusive offering which will cover a large section of MSMEs currently not benefitting from outsourced FM operations and will bring them under the ambit of professional FM services of global standards.”
With this, CBRE aims to cross-leverage its global expertise in facilities management with locally available solutions and help businesses in reducing their costs, manhour spends and achieve a more streamlined operation. Clients can also get their facilities audited and certified by CBRE at regular intervals and explore areas for further improving their man-hour spends, monthly maintenance expenses and other miscellaneous expenditures.
According to government data, the number of MSMEs in the country increased by almost 18 per cent to more than 25 lakh units in 2019 and the sector is the second largest employer in the country after agriculture. Comprising companies working in the area of manufacturing, food processing, chemical, IT, agriculture equipment etc. – MSME sector has also played a key role in generating rural employment and bridging the urban-rural divide in the country.
