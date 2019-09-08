RERA boosting construction activity: Modi

The RERA Act has resulted in impartiality in the real estate sector and has given a boost to construction activities, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“There was a lack of impartiality in the real estate sector. This was creating problems for those who wanted to buy houses. By introducing RERA, the government has created confidence in the minds of homebuyers,” said Modi.

He added that government has strengthened the dreams of homebuyers by giving tax concessions so that the middle class can fulfil their dream of having their own house.

“Many States have notified RERA and tribunals are working. Many flats are being constructed under RERA,” he said, adding that the holistic approach for construction of houses has yielded good results.