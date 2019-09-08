Real Estate

RERA boosting construction activity: Modi

Our Bureau Pune | Updated on September 08, 2019 Published on September 08, 2019

The RERA Act has resulted in impartiality in the real estate sector and has given a boost to construction activities, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“There was a lack of impartiality in the real estate sector. This was creating problems for those who wanted to buy houses. By introducing RERA, the government has created confidence in the minds of homebuyers,” said Modi.

He added that government has strengthened the dreams of homebuyers by giving tax concessions so that the middle class can fulfil their dream of having their own house.

“Many States have notified RERA and tribunals are working. Many flats are being constructed under RERA,” he said, adding that the holistic approach for construction of houses has yielded good results.

Published on September 08, 2019
real estate
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Tardeo in Mumbai is India’s costliest residential location in primary market: Anarock