RERA has given boost to construction activity: PM Modi

PM Narendra Modi today said that RERA Act has resulted in impartiality in real estate sector and has given boost to construction activities. Modi was in Aurangabad city of Marathwada region to inaugurate Aurangabad Industrial City (AURIC) project and address the Woman Self Help Group (SHG).

“ There was lack of impartiality in real estate sector. This was creating problems for those who wanted to buy houses. By introducing RERA, the government has created confidence in the minds of homebuyers” said Modi. He added that government has strengthened dreams of homebuyers by giving tax concessions so that middle class people can fulfil their dream of having own houses.

“Many States have notified RERA and tribunals are working. Many flats are being constructed under RERA” he said, adding the holistic approach for construction of houses has yielded good results. Modi claimed that 1.80 crore houses have been constructed with public participation under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

The Prime Minister handed over the connection number eight crore under his government's transformational social sector scheme - Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana. He said that promise made to women has been fulfilled seven months in advance and the government has achieved this target by creating an additional infrastructure of bottling plant networks of LPG distributors. Modi said that his government was committed to Jal Jeevan Mission.

Lauds ISRO's Chandrayaan efforts

PM Narendra Modi today praised Indian scientists for the Chandrayaan -2 and said that, notwithstanding with an unsuccessful attempt, scientists will continue their work with speed. He said that learning from the past, we have to move further to achieve goals.

“ Our scientists were trying to achieve a big target ,but they met with a hurdle. Scientists were taking efforts for a long on this mission. Yesterday night and today morning I was with them. They were emotional, but at the same time were full of confidence that they have to work with speed in future” said Modi. He said that country can achieve progress by showing commitment like ISRO.