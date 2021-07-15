Residential sales up 67 per cent in H1 this year

Ports hit as cargo growth declines
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
Top markets in the country recorded total sales of 99,416 residential units in the first half of 2021 (H1 2021) and the new launches in the same period were at 103,238 units, according to Knight Frank India residential report for January-June 2021.
H1 2021 saw a rise of 67 per cent YoY in sales volume with the first half of this period recording the larger part of the total volumes.
The share of sales of homes costing less than ₹50 lakh got reduced by around 500 basis points (bps) and constituted 42 per cent of all sales in the January-June 2021 period. Homes costing over ₹1 crore constituted about 19 per cent of all sales, while units ranging at ₹50 lakh - ₹1 crore improved by approximately 400 bps to be at 39 per cent. The reducing proportion of affordable homes (less than ₹50 lakh) is directly related to the challenges thrown up by the pandemic which impacted the economic confidence of home buyers in that category due to job loss threat, reduced income, inching CPI and other challenges.
A majority of the new launches were recorded in the first quarter of the year, while the impact of the second wave in Q2 2021 was felt in equal proportion by developers which impacted launches as well.
Q2 2021 accounted for a little more than one-quarter of all launches in the first half of 2021.
Shishir Baijal, Chairman and Managing Director, Knight Frank India, said “The gradual resumption of economic activity and increasing availability of the vaccine had sparked market traction in the second half of 2020 and this momentum carried over into Q1 2021. The second wave of Covid-19 infections has impeded this momentum but should be seen as more of a speed bump.”
“The limited period stamp duty cut which spiked home sales in Mumbai and Pune adequately demonstrates the need for policy level intervention to revive the residential market.”
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
Will Mansukh Mandaviya’s control over the health and chemicals and fertilizers ministries spell synergy or a ...
Companies spell out their policy wish list for green mobility to kick in
Audible’s India head Shailesh Salwani on the growing market for audio books during the pandemic
What do indices other than the Nifty and Sensex say about market direction? We take stock of the key levels to ...
Takeover of DHFL could impact the loan book quality and capital adequacy of combined entity
The Nifty 50 tests base at 15,635 and next is at 15,500. For Sensex, 52,000 is vital
Valuations do matter for investor returns even in new-age technology-driven companies
When finding a hospital bed proved daunting during the devastating second wave of Covid-19, the villagers of ...
The relationship between growing inequality and booming asset markets has never been this stark
But Italy are worthy winners of a wonderful football spectacle
Rasheed Kidwai’s book on the Gwalior royal family is as much a palace chronicle as it is a companion volume to ...
Chemical- free, cruelty-free sustainable beauty labels are exploding as consumers get inscreasingly conscious
Time & TideTime and Tide wait for none. P&G’s fabric care brand Tide’s new ad campaign is on this ...
Audible’s India head Shailesh Salwani on the growing market for audio books during the pandemic
According to InMobi’s State of Programmatic Mobile Video Advertising in India report, there are 356 million ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...